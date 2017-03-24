YOUNGSTOWN — Administrators at Potential Development, a charter school for autistic children, unveiled an elevator and second-floor renovations worth $550,000 to their high-school building, 2405 Market St.

Paul Garchar, Potential Development executive director, said today the renovations will provide the additional space to accommodate more students. The school accepts students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

The school now houses 56 students, and the renovations provide space for 50 more.

Sarra Mohn, Potential Development board member, said the renovations are important in giving the school the same “feel” other schools have.

“You know, before, this was just an empty building in Youngstown and together we have turned it into a school equipped with SmartBoards, technology and more,” she said.

