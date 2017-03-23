COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio has agreed to pay about $1.45 million each to two men declared wrongfully imprisoned for more than 16 years in a woman’s 1988 slaying.

The Ohio Court of Claims announced today it has approved a settlement between the state, Robert Gondor and Randy Resh. The men were 24 years old when a man who pleaded guilty in the murder of 31-year-old Connie Nardi in Portage County implicated them as accomplices.

Both were convicted, but continued to argue their innocence. Resh was acquitted in a retrial and charges were dropped against Gondor. They were freed in 2007.

A 2014 civil case ruling affirmed by an appeals court found both men were wrongfully imprisoned.



An attorney for Resh and Gondor said they are moving forward with their lives.