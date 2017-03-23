JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Mahoning County Grand Jury indicts 35



Published: Thu, March 23, 2017 @ 4:54 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN - A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted xx people including Michelle Walp, 30, Tremble Avenue, Campbell on possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

photo

Michelle Walp mug

On Feb. 14, Police found small amounts of crack cocaine and fentanyl after pulling a car over at about 5:10 p.m. at Hillman Street and West LaClede Avenue for an improper turn. Walp was taken to jail on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia after police found a bag of crack cocaine under her seat and she told officers she has a crack pipe in her bra.

The grand jury also indicted Christopher Woloschak, 33, Brookwood Avenue, Boardman, on burglary and grand theft. On Feb. 11, Boardman Township police arrested Woloschak after catching him breaking into his neighbor’s apartment on Brookwood Road around midnight Saturday.

photo

Christopher Woloschak mug

Another neighbor in the apartment called the police about the burglary. Woloschak admitted breaking in and stealing $2,399 of property, including ammunition and several firearms.

The grand jury also indicted Carlton Sims, 32, Glenbrook Avenue, on possession of heroin. Reports said APA agents were at a Cleveland Street home visiting Sims and he had his hand in his pocket.

photo

Carlton Sims mug

Reports said when he was told to take his hand out of his pocket and unclench his fist, he dropped a dose of heroin on the ground. Court also records show Sims was arrested Feb. 8 by Boardman police. He posted $4,500 cash or surety bond the day after he was pulled over for a traffic violation and Boardman officers found three doses of heroin in a pill bottle he had.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes