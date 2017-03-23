YOUNGSTOWN - A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted xx people including Michelle Walp, 30, Tremble Avenue, Campbell on possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Feb. 14, Police found small amounts of crack cocaine and fentanyl after pulling a car over at about 5:10 p.m. at Hillman Street and West LaClede Avenue for an improper turn. Walp was taken to jail on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia after police found a bag of crack cocaine under her seat and she told officers she has a crack pipe in her bra.

The grand jury also indicted Christopher Woloschak, 33, Brookwood Avenue, Boardman, on burglary and grand theft. On Feb. 11, Boardman Township police arrested Woloschak after catching him breaking into his neighbor’s apartment on Brookwood Road around midnight Saturday.

Another neighbor in the apartment called the police about the burglary. Woloschak admitted breaking in and stealing $2,399 of property, including ammunition and several firearms.

The grand jury also indicted Carlton Sims, 32, Glenbrook Avenue, on possession of heroin. Reports said APA agents were at a Cleveland Street home visiting Sims and he had his hand in his pocket.

Reports said when he was told to take his hand out of his pocket and unclench his fist, he dropped a dose of heroin on the ground. Court also records show Sims was arrested Feb. 8 by Boardman police. He posted $4,500 cash or surety bond the day after he was pulled over for a traffic violation and Boardman officers found three doses of heroin in a pill bottle he had.