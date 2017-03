BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BELL, RAYMOND GLENN 4/12/1959 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



BROWN, EDWARD ANTWAN 4/16/1985 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Parole Violation



BUNCH, KIRK BRIAN 4/6/1971 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Domestic Violence



CHISE, ROBERT ALAN JR 11/19/1990 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

COLLINS, JONNISE S 6/10/1991 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Endangering Children



CUBERO ROSADO, CEASAR E 11/12/1990 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Operation Vehicle At Stop Signs



DAVIS, RANDALL A 8/5/1978 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Probation Violation

DAVIS, SHAVONA DENISE 6/12/1988 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



FRUSH, BRANDON 3/1/1999 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Felonious Assault



GAINARD, VICTORIA M 8/26/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possessing Criminal Tools



HAWTHORNE, ANTONIO 12/17/1969 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Breaking and Entering



HAYES, CRYSTAL L 2/5/1981 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Dog Ordinance



HESTER, NICOLE LANAE 1/20/1995 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs



IRIZARRY, ANGEL 4/30/1980 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. OMVI



JOHNSTON, TODD EVERETT 10/3/1960 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



KESTER, ROBERT J 5/14/1959 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE OVI Breath > 0.17



KOBY, JONAH M 4/27/1981 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation



MCCULLEY, ROBERT SCOTT 8/12/1963 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

MCCULLOUGH, KARL H 3/26/1962 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation



MOHN, JULIE ANNE 5/7/1983 NEW MIDDLETOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault



MOORE, DARREN 5/24/1965 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



MORGAN, MARCUS J 4/1/1985 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Parole Violation



MYNATT, DEONTA D 8/6/1989 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Passing Bad Checks



PITTS, LEONARD WILLIAM 12/10/1979 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

QUIGLEY, JESSICA NICOLE 10/25/1986 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

ROYAL, DEVON 10/29/1988 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Probation Violation



RYAN, GARY EUGENE 11/6/1986 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of P.O.

SCURTI, RONALD A 1/26/1966 AKRON US MARSHALS SERVICE Fugitive From Justice



SNEED, PAMELA MAUREEN 10/26/1962 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Theft



SPRINGS, ANTOINE KEITH 3/5/1988 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Obstructing Official Business

STORES, CARL 2/17/1958 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Arrest Of Probationer



STORES, HIRAM M JR 9/24/1953 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Probation Violation



THOMPSON, JESSICA LYNN 4/26/1988 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft

WEBER, KYLE JUSTIN 9/19/1988 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Fugitive From Justice

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ALFORD, RUDOLPH RICHARD 4/20/1951 3/20/2017 BONDED OUT



BOLASH, AARON EUGENE 9/27/1982 3/2/2017 BONDED OUT



BOONE, LAVETTE 12/21/1964 12/22/2016 BONDED OUT



BRACY, TAYLOR RENEE 4/22/1993 3/10/2017 BONDED OUT



CRAWFORD, MICHELLE A 4/13/1971 3/18/2017 TIME SERVED



ENGLISH, TREAVOR ANTHONY 8/12/1995 3/22/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

GREGORY, TYRONE ELLISON JR 1/14/1978 3/11/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



HOLLINGSWORTH, BRIAN LEE 1/12/1966 3/16/2017 TIME SERVED



HORNE, MAXWELL WALTER 4/2/1992 3/19/2017 TIME SERVED



JOHNSON, MELVIN EDWARD JR 10/29/1984 6/8/2015 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



JONES, MARIAN L 6/3/1983 3/13/2017 TIME SERVED



JUSINO, CARLOS SERGIO 4/3/1989 3/22/2017 BONDED OUT



KERYAN, LAUREN E 11/11/1987 3/21/2017 BONDED OUT



LAASE, STEVEN JOSEPH 5/23/1952 1/1/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



MARTIN, NICHOLAS DONALD 12/19/1970 3/9/2017 BONDED OUT



MERRIWETHER, DARRELL P 11/15/1986 3/18/2017 BONDED OUT

RICHARD, AUBREYONA DENEE 1/15/1994 3/3/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

TONDO, WILLIAM ANTHONY 5/26/1992 3/22/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



WALKER, TERENCE JAMES JR 3/4/1992 3/22/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



WHITE, KEYLON T 11/9/1993 3/21/2017 BONDED OUT



WRIGHT, ORTLEY J 11/19/1968 3/22/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE