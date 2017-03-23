JOBS
The Latest: House GOP leaders postpone health care vote



Published: Thu, March 23, 2017 @ 4:37 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leaders have postponed a vote on their health care bill in a setback for President Donald Trump and Speaker Paul Ryan.

Prospects for the Republicans' showcase health care bill had looked grimmer by the minute today despite Trump's personal lobbying of conservatives. That still left the legislation short of the votes needed for passage.

A senior Republican official said the vote would be delayed. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to freely discuss internal discussions.

House Republicans plan to meet behind closed doors tonight to consider their next steps.

Republicans were intent on voting to dismantle Obamacare – the Affordable Care Act – today, the seventh anniversary of former President Barack Obama signing the bill into law.

