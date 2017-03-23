Kennedy Catholic picked up its second consecutive PIAA 1A state title on Thursday, defeating Girard College 73-56 in the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pa.

The Golden Eagles are coached by Youngstown State graduate Rick Mancino.

Senior forward Marcin Wiszomirsky put up a double double of 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead Kennedy (26-2). Maceo Austin added 16 points and Drew Magestro put up 15.

Daiquan Copeland scored 26 points for Girard College, located two miles from the front steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum, which was made famous in the movie "Rocky."

Kennedy Catholic now has 96 postseason wins, the second-most in state history.