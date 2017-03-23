BOARDMAN

Chad Anthony’s Italian Grille has shuttered its Boardman location, the restaurant announced on its Facebook page today.

“First, we at Chad Anthony’s Boardman would like to thank all of you for the support over the past few years. We could not have done it without you,” the post reads. “As of today, we will cease operations at our Boardman location only. We will turn out focus to our Liberty, Austintown and Salem locations.”

There are plans to remodel the Austintown restaurant and improve the Liberty location’s banquet room, according to the post.

The Boardman location is at 1315 Boardman-Canfield Road.