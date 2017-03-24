YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning River will be safer for canoeists and kayakers now that six state-issued warning buoys are being installed to mark three industrial dams that present potential drowning hazards.

Some of the buoys were installed this afternoon from a fire department rescue boat by firefighters and Jennifer Jones, environmental, community and neighborhood services coordinator for Green Youngstown.

Green Youngstown is responsible for the city’s litter control, recycling and other beautification and environmental matters.

The buoys, collectively worth about $900, came in response to Jones’ grant application to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

“If people decide to kayak and canoe down here, it’ll give them a heads up to where these dams are,” said city Fire Capt. Gene Cook, just before the fire department boat was launched from Roger Lindgren Way near Vallourec Star.

“When the water’s high, you really can’t even see the dams,” he added.

Making the Mahoning River cleaner and more attractive for recreational boating could help attract people and businesses to the area, he said.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com