Board of control OKs abatement for Gasser Chair



Published: Thu, March 23, 2017 @ 11:34 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The board of control today approved a 75-percent, 10-year real-property tax abatement for Gasser Chair Co. on Logan Way.

The company plans to spend up to $923,700 to convert a warehouse into a manufacturing facility and hire 20 full-time employees.

Also today, the board signed a $138,950 contract to have Coleman Trucking Inc. of Cleveland remove asbestos from 15 properties – 14 houses and 1 house/bar – at the future location of a $20 million chill-can technology and distribution center on the city’s East Side. The city’s street department will demolish the 15 properties after the asbestos is removed.

The board agreed to a $34,500 contract today with Technical Choice LLC of Medina to design and oversee the replacement of the 79-year-old irrigation system at its Henry Stambaugh Municipal Golf Course with an automated one. A contractor would be hired later this year with plans to replace the system by September or October.

For the complete story, read Friday’s Vindicator.

