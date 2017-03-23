BOARDMAN

The former owner of Antone’s Banquet Centre in Boardman transferred the deed to the property over to Cortland Bank on Wednesday, the bank’s CEO said today.

“At this point we are in the process of securing the building,” said James Gasior, president and CEO of Cortland Bank.

Ross Scianna, owner of Antone’s, told media outlets for weeks he was not closing his banquet center. Last week, the phone at the center was disconnected and on Wednesday Mahoning County Sheriff’s Deputies accompanied a local lock company and Cortland Bank to secure the center on Market Street.

Scianna could not be reached for comment.

Antone’s was in business for 28 years.