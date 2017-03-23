JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Antone’s owner transferred deed to bank



Published: Thu, March 23, 2017 @ 1:58 p.m.

BOARDMAN

The former owner of Antone’s Banquet Centre in Boardman transferred the deed to the property over to Cortland Bank on Wednesday, the bank’s CEO said today.

“At this point we are in the process of securing the building,” said James Gasior, president and CEO of Cortland Bank.

Ross Scianna, owner of Antone’s, told media outlets for weeks he was not closing his banquet center. Last week, the phone at the center was disconnected and on Wednesday Mahoning County Sheriff’s Deputies accompanied a local lock company and Cortland Bank to secure the center on Market Street.

Scianna could not be reached for comment.

Antone’s was in business for 28 years.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes