POLAND

Between busing challenges and state testing schedules, it can be difficult for schools to schedule field trips.

That's why the Youngstown Symphony is taking the music to the schools.

Hundreds of Poland students gathered at the high school this morning for the symphony's Young People's Concert program.

"Many of the urban and rural schools were not able to take time away from school classroom activities to come to the venue," said symphony President/CEO Patricia Syak. "So several years ago we decided we would take the musicians to the schools because the schools couldn't come to the hall."

Poland's K-4th-grade students attended the performance.

The symphony visited Southington schools earlier this week, and has youth concerts later this week in downtown Youngstown and South Range. The program will serve more than 3,600 Mahoning Valley students this year, Syak said.