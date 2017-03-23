WARREN — Prosecutors say state agents, such as jail personnel, prosecutors and deputies, “have no intention of initiating any case-related conversations” with murder defendant Nasser Hamad of Howland.

“The state, however, cannot stop the defendant himself from initiating or engaging in conversation with state agents,” prosecutors Chris Becker and Michael Burnett said in a new filing in the Hamad case.

Hamad, 47, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and several counts of attempted aggravated murder in the deaths of two young men and the shootings of three other people who came to his house in a dispute.

If Hamad would make statements that were obtained illegally, his rights still would be protected by the opportunity to ask the court for such statements to be suppressed from evidence, the prosecutors said.

Hamad’s attorney, Geoffrey Oglesby, filed a motion March 6 asking that Judge Ronald Rice restrain “agents for the state” from engaging Hamad in conversations about the charges he faces or talking about his “character, history and background.”

