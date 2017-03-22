WARREN

Three young adults were charged with felony carrying concealed weapons early today after they reportedly “cut off” a Niles man playing Pokemon in Perkins Park at 1:11 a.m., then told him they had guns.

Charged are Shane E. Turner, 20, of Laird Avenue Northeast; Brittany A. Mayle, 21, of Wooster; and Joel J. Taneri, 22, of Weir Road Northeast. Additionally, Turner is charged with felony impersonating a police officer.

Not guilty pleas were entered for them in Warren Municipal Court this morning.

The victim said he was “cut off” by people in a sport utility vehicle that drove through the grass near a baseball field. The victim said he asked the three people in the van who they were. The driver said he was undercover Warren police officer.

The victim followed the SUV as it left the park and headed north on Mahoning Avenue. An officer spotted the car on Tod Avenue and made a traffic stop.

Police found three handguns and ammunition in the car. Turner and Taneri admitted they told the man in Perkins Park they were police officers.