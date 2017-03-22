YOUNGSTOWN — After three Community Input Meetings, Youngstown City School District CEO Krish Mohip said he is going to generate some responses to community concerns about mid-April.

“We are here together because we are in this district together, and we will either succeed or fail together,” Mohip said. “I need everybody to check their egos and put aside some of the things that happened to you in the past because this is a new Youngstown City School District.”

Unlike the first two meetings – having the combined attendance of less than 50 people – more than 200 students, parents and educators attended the input meeting this evening at Chaney Campus on the West Side.

Megan Mercado, a parent who attended all three meetings, said she beyond excited for the turnout.

“I’m elated,” she said. “Parents do care. They’re going to rise above and show the people who don’t believe Youngstown cares that the parents do care.”

Mohip said he wants people to believe in the city schoolchildren the same way he does.

