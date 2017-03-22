A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

March 19

Assault: Four men and a woman reported having been assaulted and threatened at a Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road restaurant. All suffered injuries.

BOARDMAN

March 16

Menacing: Two workers with the Boardman Police Department’s dispatch center reported a man made five harassing calls demanding to see a department official while and after his former wife called authorities to say he had made harassing calls to her.

Arrest: After being pulled over in the 800 block of Cook Avenue, Christopher B.D. Taylor Jr., 22, of Cook, Boardman, was charged with obstructing official business when, police alleged, he had provided a false name. Taylor also was wanted on warrants charging aggravated menacing, domestic violence, obstructing official business and making a false alarm, which was related to a July 2015 situation in which authorities said Taylor called 911 to claim he had been stabbed while on Jeanne Lynn Drive, which was proven false.

Domestic violence: Shawn M. Rollins of Lemans Drive, Boardman, was taken into custody at Boardman Area Court on Market Street on a third-degree felony charge of domestic violence after a March 11 situation in which his girlfriend alleged that during an argument, Rollins, 35, had thrown a bottle of liquor at the accuser, striking her chest area. Also, Rollins has multiple domestic-violence convictions, a report showed.

Domestic violence: Brett A. Weidner, 21, of South Avenue, Boardman, was charged with one count each of domestic violence and drug abuse after his girlfriend alleged Weidner had pushed her, causing her to fall, then punched the accuser several times in the face during an argument about money. In addition, Weidner had a bottle containing nine Xanax pills but no label, a report stated.

March 17

Aggravated menacing: A Mayflower Drive woman alleged a Columbus man whom she briefly dated has sent and made text messages and calls in which he claimed to be part of the Mafia and threatened to send someone to harm her.

Theft: Jai B. Price Sr., 41, of Norwood Avenue, Youngstown, was picked up at the Mahoning County jail on a theft charge related to a Nov. 21, 2016, shoplifting situation in which $80 worth of children’s clothing was stolen from Gabe’s, 850 Boardman-Poland Road.

Drugs: A traffic stop near Indianola Road led to Stacey Prest’s arrest on a felony drug-possession charge. Prest, 37, of Shirley Road, Youngstown, had a bag of suspected marijuana and six Oxycodone pills, which are commonly used to treat moderate to severe pain, a report said.

Weapon: Police near South Avenue and Doral Drive picked up Melvin V. White, 55, whose last known address was on Bane Street in Warren, and charged him with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia after alleging he had a 4-inch knife and a suspected crack-cocaine pipe. White, who was wanted on a warrant from Youngstown State University police, also received a minor-misdemeanor citation charging him with selling without a permit.

Harassment: A South Avenue man said he’s received about a week’s worth of such calls from someone in Indiana.

Criminal damaging: A Youngstown woman noticed a large scratch on her vehicle’s paint, resulting in a $500 damage estimate, while picking up her daughter at a Charles Avenue residence.

Theft: A woman reportedly stole a $60 pair of earrings from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Citation: After conducting a vehicle check near Overhill Road, police handed Bruce A. Harris, 44, a minor-misdemeanor citation charging marijuana possession. Harris, of Outlook Avenue, Youngstown, admitted having a bag of suspected marijuana in his pocket, a report said.

Drugs: Annette L. Anderson, 27, of state Route 5, Cortland, was charged with drug abuse after police alleged having found a Vicodin tablet in her sock during a traffic stop on South Avenue. Anderson also was wanted on a felony probation-violation charge from Trumbull County.

March 18

Arrest: Police answered a complaint about a large group of juveniles causing a disturbance at Southern Park Mall, where they charged a 17-year-old township boy with resisting arrest and obstructing official business after alleging the teen had become combative toward officers, then refused several times to cooperate with them.

Theft: A man dressed as a woman and wearing a wig reportedly stole two $368 purses from Macy’s in Southern Park Mall.

Criminal mischief: A Larkridge Avenue man said he found numerous broken eggshells around his car and truck.

Theft: A Youngstown woman discovered her driver’s license and a debit card missing from her purse while she was at a Boardman-Canfield Road restaurant.

Drugs: A vehicle check on West Midlothian Boulevard led to the arrest of Shaunte L. Williams, 40, of Sherwood Avenue, Youngstown, on charges of drug abuse as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and drug-abuse instruments. Found were suspected heroin and cocaine in folded pieces of paper, along with five hypodermic syringes, a suspected crack-cocaine pipe with drug residue and three straws and two spoons for drug use, a report showed.

Theft: Michelle A. Crawford, 45, was charged after authorities alleged the Brooklyn, N.Y., woman had stolen $204 worth of food and health products from Giant Eagle, 1201 Doral Drive.

Vandalism: Officers in the 400 block of Boardman-Poland Road picked up Michael J. Cole, 21, of Moyer Avenue, Boardman, who was wanted on a felony-vandalism charge related to a March 4 situation at a Market Street motel. In the course of an argument, Cole did $300 in damage to a door to a room, police said.

March 19

Aggravated menacing: A Boardman woman alleged a man posted on Facebook several threats, including one saying he would slice her throat.

Theft: A woman reportedly took three men’s shirts valued at $170 from the JCPenney store in Southern Park Mall.

Vandalism: A worker with a Market Street motel told police that before checking out, a tenant had damaged a bed and nightstand, smeared peanut butter on a mattress, clogged a toilet and left trash strewn about the room. Damage came to about $1,000.

Criminal mischief: A Midgewood Drive man reported someone had dumped a bottle of urine on the back of his truck.

Theft/vandalism: Someone damaged various electrical components to a coin-operated machine, in an apparent effort to steal change, at a South Avenue car wash. Damage came to $500.

Theft: A man reportedly stole two boxes of merchandise from Bed, Bath & Beyond, 550 Boardman-Poland Road.

Menacing/assault: An employee with a South Avenue motel alleged a co-worker who was about to be terminated had threatened to harm her. Earlier, another worker reported having been assaulted, though did not elaborate on the details.

Arrest: Police responded to a report of a car stopped in the middle of Lemans Drive before charging Andres Saquic of Lemans, Boardman, with operating a vehicle impaired. Saquic, 41, had a 0.100 blood-alcohol content, which exceeds Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report showed.

Attempted theft: A woman in her mid-30s reportedly had tried to steal $62 worth of property, including a package of diapers, from Dollar General, 859 E. Midlothian Blvd.

Auto theft: A 1999 Toyota Camry was stolen in the 5000 block of Forest Park Place.

Theft: A Claybourne Avenue woman noticed a credit card had been removed from her wallet that was in her vehicle.

March 20

Theft: A man wearing a blond wig reportedly stole $100 worth of merchandise from Walgreens Pharmacy, 7295 Market St.