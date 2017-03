WARREN

Stambaugh Chorus will perform “A Messiah Sing-Along” with Warren Civic Chorus at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Christ Episcopal Church, 2627 Atlantic St. N.E.

Dr. Hae-Jong Lee will direct, and featured soloists will be Brianne Samson, Victor Cardamone and Max Pivik. Accompanists will be Kathy Miller, organ; and Susan Sexton, trumpet.

The event is free, and an offering will be collected.