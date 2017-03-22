JOBS
Snort heroin, drink a little, nearly cause an accident



Published: Wed, March 22, 2017 @ 10:56 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Police arrested a man for possessing heroin Tuesday, according to a report.

Police stopped a vehicle after it allegedly made an improper turn from Bears Den Road onto Burkey Road, nearly causing an accident.

Robert McCulley, 53, of Austintown, was operating the vehicle. The officer reportedly smelled alcohol, and McCulley handed him a cup which he said contained Mike's Hard Lemonade, though he claimed it wasn't his.

The officer then observed a cigarette box with a cellophane wrapper that contained a bag of heroin, according to the report. McCulley told police "cocaine or heroin" was in the bag and that it wasn't his.

After being placed under arrest, McCulley told police, "It's all mine. I snort heroin, and I drank a little," the report states. He is charged with failure to use a turn signal, open container and felony drug abuse.

