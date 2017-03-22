JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Sheriff: Ohio family kept decomposing body in home, took benefits



Published: Wed, March 22, 2017 @ 7:46 p.m.

WAINWRIGHT, Ohio (AP) — A sheriff in Ohio says they found a family living with a Vietnam veteran’s decomposing body and stealing his benefits.

Investigators think the 71-year-old had been dead for several months.

The Tuscarawas County sheriff said today deputies checked on the man after being told he was living with the family and had not been seen lately.

Deputies say they found the man’s body Tuesday and they have video footage of one of the residents making withdrawals using his Social Security benefits card.

Authorities have charged Brian Sorohan and Stacy Sorohan with abuse of a corpse and theft of a credit card. Their 18-year-old daughter was charged with abuse of a corpse.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes