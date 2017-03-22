JOBS
Send The Vindicator your Easter egg hunts, holiday activities



Published: Wed, March 22, 2017 @ 6:55 p.m.

The Vindicator will publish a listing of Easter egg hunts and other holiday events in our area. Please send details about the time, date, place, age limit and rain date to:

EASTER EGG HUNTS c/o The Vindicator, Regional Desk, P.O.Box780 Youngstown, Ohio 44501

Information must be submitted by April 3.

Call 330-747-1471 ext. 1254, email information to news@vindy.com (put Easter Egg Hunts in subject line) or by fax at 330-747-6712.

