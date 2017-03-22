COLUMBUS (AP) — A $7.8 billion transportation budget that sends additional funding to local roads and bridges, lowers fees on high-volume commercial truck fleets and makes it easier for municipalities to share road maintenance and repair responsibilities has cleared the Ohio Senate.

Senators unanimously approved the two-year spending measure today. It returns to the Ohio House for approval of Senate changes.

The bill provides funding to the state transportation and public safety departments, the Public Works Commission and the Development Services Agency.

It allocates an additional $48 million from the state’s motor fuel tax to counties and municipalities for local road and bridge improvements and invests at least $33 million each year in public transit.

An additional $15 million from an emissions-related settlement is allotted toward public transit vehicles powered by clean energy.