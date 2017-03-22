YOUNGSTOWN

Police Tuesday afternoon arrested a man on gun and drug trafficking charges on the West Side.

Keylon White, 23, of First Street, is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court after he was arrested about 2:35 p.m. at Mahoning Avenue and Steel Street.

Reports said police were called to an 1821 Mahoning Ave. store after a man said he was threatened by someone with a gun. White was spotted by police and he was wearing clothes that matched the description of the suspect.

When police stopped White they searched and found a loaded .22-caliber semiautomatic pistol and an ounce and a half of marijuana.

White was taken to the Mahoning County jail.