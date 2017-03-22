YOUNGSTOWN

A city police officer was treated Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after being bitten by a man during a traffic stop.

Reports said officers pulled over a car about 5:35 p.m. driven by William L. Sullivan, 27, of West Evergreen Avenue, in the 500 block of West Evergreen Avenue for an improper turn.

Police could smell marijuana in the car and asked Sullivan to step out, reports said. Reports said when police searched the car they found a bag of marijuana and $596 cash and told Sullivan he was under arrest.

Sullivan started resisting and said the drugs were not his, reports said. Officers struggled to get him handcuffed and during the struggle Sullivan was stunned but the stun weapon did not work, reports said.

During the struggle Sullivan bit the tricep of officer Mike Quinn, reports said, and broke the skin. As Quinn tried to free himself from Sullivan, reports said Sullivan tried to reach for his gun.

Quinn managed to stop his gun from being taken and officer Frank Bigowsky handcuffed Sullivan, reports said.

Quinn was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. Officer James Welch was treated at the scene for cuts and bruises.

Sullivan is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.