WARREN

A young male fled from the residential unit at Trumbull County Children Services on Reeves Road Northeast Tuesday night after a staff member said the youth struck him in the head with a crutch and punched him.

The male, whose age and name were not released, broke a double-pane window at the facility with a fire extinguisher, left the building through the broken window, damaged the staff member’s car, then ran away about 8:46 p.m., police said.

He is charged with felonious assault, unruly child, criminal damaging and being a runaway in juvenile court.

The staff member said he first became involved after two female staff members said the youth was confrontational and disrespectful with them.

When the male staff member arrived, the youth punched the staff member in the ribs and shoulder. The male staff member had a lump on the side of his head where the youth hit him with the crutch, police said.