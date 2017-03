BROOKFIELD

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to the scene of a house fire at 931 Judson Road that began about 9:14 a.m. today.

The person who called 911 said she thinks no one was home, and firefighters said around 9:15 a.m. that the home was evacuated.

But the fire caused thick smoke. The fire had been extinguished by 9:48 a.m., the Trumbull County 911 center said.