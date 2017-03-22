WARREN — Covelli Enterprises of Warren, the largest franchisee of Panera Bread, recently announced that it has received the “Franchisee of the Year” award from Panera Bread LLC.

The award is the top award a franchise owner can receive in the system.

The award was presented today in Nashville, Tenn., at Panera Bread’s “Family Reunion” where thousands were in attendance.

The Panera Bread Family Reunion is hosted every five years to highlight the growth of the brand, recognize successes and discuss the future direction with its employees.

The “Franchisee of the Year” designation is given to company based on operational excellence, market/real-estate growth, café openings, market acquisitions and financial metrics. Covelli has more than 300 bakery-cafés in six states.

“I have never been so proud in my entire career,” said Sam Covelli, owner and CEO of Covelli Enterprises, in a statement. “I am humbled that Panera LLC honored our organization. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our leadership team, our management and our associates.”

In addition to the “Franchisee of the Year” award, Covelli also received other individual awards for largest sales increases, most café openings and highest café sales.