YOUNGSTOWN — A once-a-month event puts many facets of Choffin Career and Technical Center on display in the Youngstown City School District.

Preschool Parent Fun Day isn’t just a chance for preschool students to show their parents their skills in the classroom, but it also a chance for Choffin Early Childhood Education students to practice their skills in a professional setting.

“We get to have our [Choffin] students come and work with us in a preschool setting and have [preschool students’] parents get to see all the great things happening here,” said Andrea DiNardo, Choffin early childhood educator.

Chris Campbell, Head Start lead teacher, said the event is just good for the community as a whole.

“It gives older students experience and brings parents into the classroom,” she said.

Choffin Early Childhood Education students helped students and parents go through a number of stations to make spiders, ladybugs and learn about the letter D on this afternoon.

