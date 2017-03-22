By AMANDA TONOLI

atonoli@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Cardinal Mooney High School students unanimously said “Yes!” during a Wednesday morning festival.

What did they say yes to? The YES Fest.

“The YES Fest celebrates the pledge of saying yes to a drug-free life,” explained senior student Caroline Buchenic.

She added that she had the opportunity to participate in the YES Fest each year during her high school time, and she always looks forward to it.

“I think it’s a really good experience for our students, and it really sends the message,” she said.

The YES Fest is in its fourth year at Cardinal Mooney, but is an ongoing event in local schools.

Ruth Mastriana, YES Fest coordinator and counseling department employee, said the Mooney family got the idea from Boardman Schools’ YES Fest, and Mooney spent this YES Fest passing on the event to Howland Schools.

“This year was our opportunity to teach someone else and bring our biggest benefit to them – awareness,” she said. “There is a drug epidemic in this area and kids need to realize ... it’s every walk of life, and we need to start helping to stop that.”

Guest speaker was Eric C. Ungaro, a Youngstown native, teacher and coach from Howland High School. Ungaro shared his experiences in combating addictions and their effects on the individual, family and community.

One of the YES Fest’s challenges is to encourage students to become involved in community service.

Mastriana said she has such pride not only in the agencies and local businesses – more than 50 joined the event – participating in the fest, but also the students and their desire to give back.

“There is nothing like seeing kids get involved locally – signing up and learning back to give back to the community in service,” she said. “It helps them see the good things they can do with their lives.”

“It’s a nice learning opportunity,” said junior student Mackenzie Hammond.

Junior student Kristen Eckman said she enjoyed signing up for service opportunities and being able to help others.