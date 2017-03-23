JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Budding entrepreneurs show their products, ideas at SunDown RunDown at MVR



Published: Wed, March 22, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Tyler Richter, 20, a junior business college student at Youngstown State University, presented his invention to a room of more then 50 potential investors, entrepreneurs as well as local movers and shakers.

Though he doesn’t have a name for it yet, Richter presented a design for a surge protector and cord organizer, which is able to keep cords off the ground or from getting tangled.

He passed around a prototype made of polypropylene and told the audience he was looking for someone to invest $10,000 into his product if possible and help further develop his idea.

“They way I look at it, even if I didn’t get any investments, it was still the actual opportunity to present,” he said.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes