YOUNGSTOWN — Tyler Richter, 20, a junior business college student at Youngstown State University, presented his invention to a room of more then 50 potential investors, entrepreneurs as well as local movers and shakers.

Though he doesn’t have a name for it yet, Richter presented a design for a surge protector and cord organizer, which is able to keep cords off the ground or from getting tangled.

He passed around a prototype made of polypropylene and told the audience he was looking for someone to invest $10,000 into his product if possible and help further develop his idea.

“They way I look at it, even if I didn’t get any investments, it was still the actual opportunity to present,” he said.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com