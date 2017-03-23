YOUNGSTOWN — Tyler Richter, 20, a junior business college student at Youngstown State University, presented his invention to a room of more then 50 potential investors, entrepreneurs as well as local movers and shakers.
Though he doesn’t have a name for it yet, Richter presented a design for a surge protector and cord organizer, which is able to keep cords off the ground or from getting tangled.
He passed around a prototype made of polypropylene and told the audience he was looking for someone to invest $10,000 into his product if possible and help further develop his idea.
“They way I look at it, even if I didn’t get any investments, it was still the actual opportunity to present,” he said.
