Staff report

Boardman

Mahoning County deputy sheriffs and a locksmith van were seen outside of the Antone’s Banquet Center on Market Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Jerry Greene said Cortland Bank officials hired deputies to stand guard while a locksmith changed the locks to the 28-year-old venue and dining establishment.

The banquet center’s phones have been disconnected for more than a week.

Customers intending to have events at the center – primarily wedding receptions and school dances ­­– have been abandoning their reservations and going to other venues the past month.

Both Poland and Campbell school districts moved their proms away from Antone’s.

Throughout it all, Antone’s owner Ross Scianna – who was not available Wednesday night when The Vindicator reached out for comment – has publicly denied the center is closing.

Rumors the facility was closing began circulating on social media about a month ago. A former employee was allegedly told by Scianna to tell customers with booked events that the venue was closing.

Since that time, Scianna has repeatedly told the press the banquet center would remain open, but has not returned multiple requests for comment on the situation.

There are open tax liens tied to Antone’s – posted on the Mahoning County Clerk of Courts website – from 2014, 2015 and 2016 totaling $99,357.



Antone’s original location – Antone’s Restaurant and Confetti Lounge on Market Street in Youngstown – was founded in 1961 by Scianna’s parents.