JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Youngstown school board appoints liaisons to Ohio School Board Association



Published: Tue, March 21, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown Board of Education members appointed liaisons to the state and set a date for working sessions that will allow committees to begin operating and making recommendations to the larger board.

Board member Jackie Adair was appointed tonight as the legislative liaison to the Ohio School Board Association and member Ron Shadd was appointed as the student achievement liaison. The liaisons will be responsible for receiving communications from the Columbus-based OSBA.

The board will meet April 4 for special working sessions to finalize the details concerning member-led committees.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes