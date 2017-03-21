YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown Board of Education members appointed liaisons to the state and set a date for working sessions that will allow committees to begin operating and making recommendations to the larger board.

Board member Jackie Adair was appointed tonight as the legislative liaison to the Ohio School Board Association and member Ron Shadd was appointed as the student achievement liaison. The liaisons will be responsible for receiving communications from the Columbus-based OSBA.

The board will meet April 4 for special working sessions to finalize the details concerning member-led committees.

