YOUNGSTOWN — The planning commission recommended today city council allow a tattoo parlor/art gallery to open near Youngstown State University.

DNA Studios wants to establish its business at 137 Lincoln Ave.

The business has been in Warren for the past eight years with the past two at 137 S. Park Ave.

City council must approve the request before the business can open.

Also, the commission deferred a vote on a request from the Royal Oaks Bar & Grill, 924 Oak St., for a street vacation of a portion of Lansing Avenue near the East Side business.

The Royal Oaks wants to use the 50-foot-by-188-foot space for an outdoor patio, said John Kennedy, its co-owner.

Some neighbors expressed concern that closing Lansing Avenue could cause problems.

The commission chose to wait to consider the request until after hearing likely next month from police and fire officials if closing the street poses a safety issue.

