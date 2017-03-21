WARREN — Nine new firefighters will begin work in the Warren Fire Department starting Wednesday, one new employee added per day for nine days.

The hirings are part of the latest round of funding through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Assistance to Firefighters grant, which is providing $2.4 million that can be used over two years and will allow the department to add 15 people.

But just as important is that the city also passed an income tax increase in November and will use some of that money to try to keep the new firefighters until their retirement, Safety-Service Director Enzo Cantalamessa said during a swearing-in ceremony today.

