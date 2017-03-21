JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Teen turns self in for February killing on Northside



Published: Tue, March 21, 2017 @ 11:13 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A 15-year-old boy is in the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center after turning himself into police for a February murder on the North Side.

Chief of Detectives Brad Blackburn said a warrant was issued for the boy yesterday and he turned himself into police. He would not name the suspect because he is a juvenile.

The teen is charged with the Feb. 2 death of Clevael Workman, 23, of Youngstown, was found face down in the 700 block of Oxford Street about 50 feet away from a truck he was driving.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes