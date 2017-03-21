YOUNGSTOWN

A 15-year-old boy is in the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center after turning himself into police for a February murder on the North Side.

Chief of Detectives Brad Blackburn said a warrant was issued for the boy yesterday and he turned himself into police. He would not name the suspect because he is a juvenile.

The teen is charged with the Feb. 2 death of Clevael Workman, 23, of Youngstown, was found face down in the 700 block of Oxford Street about 50 feet away from a truck he was driving.