Police: Pa. boy accidentally choked by family dog pulling scarf



Published: Tue, March 21, 2017 @ 3:40 p.m.

WARRINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Bucks County say a 5-year-old boy has been seriously injured after accidentally being choked by a family pet.

Warrington Police say the boy’s mother called 911 after she found him unresponsive in the snow with his scarf tightened around his neck around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators say the family dog was tugging at the boy’s scarf as he lay face down.

The child was taken to Doylestown Hospital and then transferred to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Police believe this was an accident. Officials say the 5-year-old will be under heavy sedation for the next several days.

