YOUNGSTOWN — More than 30 parents and community members attended Youngstown City School District’s Community Input Meeting at East High School.

Tonight's meeting had substantially more in attendance than Monday’s session when only one parent showed up.

There is another meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Chaney Campus, 731 S. Hazelwood Ave.

CEO Krish Mohip said, with pleasure, the crowd was larger than any he’s ever seen at East for such a community meeting.

“We are all a community,” he said. “We are a community school district. That’s why I’ve asked everyone to come together and give input to help make the decision as to what’s best for the future of our district. ... We need to start making decisions on what the future of our district looks like. I’m willing to make drastic changes if that’s what community desires or I’m willing to make none if we feel that we are doing what’s right and are on the right path.”

