North Jackson sex offender asks for early release from prison



Published: Tue, March 21, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A 25-year-old North Jackson man, who was sentenced last summer to four years in prison for unlawful sexual activity with a minor, is asking the sentencing judge to release him after he has served about seven months in state prison.

Justin A. Cadle, of Rosemont Road, an inmate in the Noble Correctional Institution, is asking Judge R. Scott Krichbaum of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to release him early.

Cadle’s lawyer, J. Gerald Ingram of Boardman, filed the motion for judicial release on his behalf today.

Judge Krichbaum has not ruled on the motion.

When Cadle pleaded guilty Aug. 31 to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of gross sexual imposition, Ingram and Jennifer McLaughlin, an assistant county prosecutor, jointly recommended the four-year prison sentence, which Judge Krichbaum imposed immediately.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

