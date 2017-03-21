JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

More parents show up for today's Youngstown schools community input meeting



Published: Tue, March 21, 2017 @ 5:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown City School District CEO Krish Mohip congratulates parents, educators and community members for a "really nice turnout" in which about 30 parents and community members are in attendance for today's community input meeting.

Only one parent showed up for Monday's community meeting at Choffin Career and Technical Center.

"This is more [people] than I've ever seen at East [High School] for a meeting," Mohip said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes