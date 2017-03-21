YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown City School District CEO Krish Mohip congratulates parents, educators and community members for a "really nice turnout" in which about 30 parents and community members are in attendance for today's community input meeting.

Only one parent showed up for Monday's community meeting at Choffin Career and Technical Center.

"This is more [people] than I've ever seen at East [High School] for a meeting," Mohip said.