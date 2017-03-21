YOUNGSTOWN — The snow has subsided, and the temperature is creeping upward.

Spring wildflowers are blooming.

Animals that were absent all winter are coming out of hibernation.

And Mill Creek MetroParks is gearing up for an eventful season. Here’s what the park has in store for visitors now that spring has arrived:

• The MetroParks’ spring events kick off the weekend of April 8-9, when two of the park’s major annual events take place.

• The Farm Animal Baby Shower is scheduled for Sunday, April 9.

“The farm has been closed all winter, and we’ve been giving birth to some baby goats and baby piglets,” said Carol Vigorito, MetroParks recreation and education director. “After that date, the barn will be open for people to come and see the babies.”

• Another seasonal facility, Lanterman’s Mill, also will open in April. The mill will be open weekends in April, then Tuesday-Sunday beginning in May.

• Daffodil Weekend – when the colorful flowers are on display at Fellows Riverside Gardens, and in bloom at Daffodil Meadow – also is scheduled for April 8-9. The Gardens will offer guided walks that focus on Fellows’ daffodil collection. The park also will offer daffodil-themed trolley tours.

• Throughout the season, the popular trolley tours will offer Spring Rides and Nostalgia Tours.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com