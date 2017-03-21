CAMPBELL

A man was arraigned today in Campbell Municipal Court on charges including heroin trafficking.

Aaron Johnson, 39, of New Castle, Pa. also faces several misdemeanor charges including possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to control vehicle.

Officer Timothy Rauschenbach reported stopping Johnson’s car near McCartney Road after 5 p.m. last Friday for weaving in an out of traffic after a concerned citizen had flagged the officer down to complain about Johnson’s driving.

The police report states that Johnson consented to a search and that the officer found a small amount of suspected marijuana, just over 10 grams of suspected heroin and $348 in cash on Johnson’s person. There was also a small digital scale in the car, the report states.

Rausechenbacuh wrote in the report that the screen of Johnson’s phone shattered when Johnson dropped it before placing his hands on the roof of the car.

A judge set Johnson’s bond at $3,500 today. He will appear Friday for a pretrial hearing.

Johnson’s court-appointed attorney Mike Kivlighan declined to comment on the case.