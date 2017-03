BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

ALFORD, RUDOLPH RICHARD 4/20/1951 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Drug Paraphernalia



ANDREI, HEATHER L 9/13/1983 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft



BROWN, TAMARA LYNN 1/25/1969 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft- Dangerous Drug



BRUSS, AMY ELIZABETH 9/29/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



CHEIRS, TONY C 12/10/1962 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft



CLARK, DESMOND LEWIS CHRISTOPHER 11/30/1981 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft

COOPER, CURTIS BERNARD JR 5/27/1996 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Felonious Assault

FIGUEROA, JOHNNATHEN 11/28/1997 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Aggravated Menacing



GRABAN, BRUCE JAMES 8/9/1984 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE



HARDING, ARNOLD DEAN 7/10/1957 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Theft



HERNS, FRANKLIN C 3/5/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Making False Alarms



JONES, GREGORY SR 7/4/1961 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Arrest Of Probationer



MILES, LEAH KATELYN 2/23/1992 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension



PAYNE, SAMANTHA 3/25/1978 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



SHURA, JOSEPH ANTHONY JR 8/15/1979 MAHONING VALLEY VIOLENT CRIMES TASK FORCE Escape



TRIMBLE, NICHOLE D 6/7/1969 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



WALLACE, CARL 8/22/1968 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Possessing Criminal Tools



YERTZELL, BRIAN MICHAEL 3/19/1991 CANFIELD POLICE DEPT. Criminal Trespass

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

ADAMS, JAMES THOMAS 7/12/1977 1/18/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BRAYMAN, CHRISTINA L 6/17/1973 3/18/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



BROWN II, RAY EDWARD 7/18/1980 3/19/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



BROWN, KEVIN MARQUIS 12/8/1982 3/10/2017 BONDED OUT



BURGESS, LARRY T 12/17/1988 10/21/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



CLEVELAND, TERRANCE JERMAINE 2/27/1983 12/21/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

CULLER, RANDALL CLAY JR 8/17/1979 2/16/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



DIXON, MILTON D 11/14/1971 3/10/2017 TIME SERVED

FIELDS, KAYVON ERIC JERMAINE 11/16/1993 3/2/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



GLENN, JERRY 3/16/1987 3/8/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

GOAD, RALPH M 4/25/1984 5/26/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



GREEN, RONALD 6/14/1996 1/6/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



GUSTAFSON, LEE WILLIAM 8/26/1981 12/23/2016 TIME SERVED

HARMON, CODY WAYNE 9/1/1988 1/9/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



HOLLOWAY, JERMAILL DEVONE 9/14/1992 11/4/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



JEFFERS, BRIAN L 5/29/1987 3/20/2017 BONDED OUT



JOHNSON, AARON 3/28/1977 3/18/2017 BONDED OUT



KINGSLEY, NICOLE M 8/28/1994 3/16/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



LETSON, BRUCE LEE 12/22/1990 3/19/2017 NO CHARGES FILED

MOORE, MAURICE L 8/11/1973 12/14/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



NEAL, TIYONNA NIKOL 1/13/1996 3/16/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



PARKER, ANTUAN MARCEL 6/14/1978 3/16/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



PARKER, DANIEL ROBERT 8/2/1986 3/18/2017 BONDED OUT



RANOWIECKI, RALPH THOMAS 7/15/1968 3/20/2017 NO CHARGES FILED

ROBINSON, TAQWILLA JANA 10/25/1984 3/19/2017 BONDED OUT



ROWAN, CARRIE E 4/13/1971 3/20/2017 BONDED OUT



SEWELL, CHARLES VALENTINO 2/18/1960 2/28/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



SHAW, KEYOSHIA 1/15/1994 3/19/2017 BONDED OUT



SMITH, AMANDA P 5/17/1986 2/7/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



STAPLES, TONY FIDAL 4/20/1961 3/20/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



TEAGUE, MARCUS E 1/8/1989 3/14/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WOOD, DEVAUGHN LAWRENCE 5/29/1990 3/19/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



ZEIGLER, DANIEL JOSEPH 2/8/1963 12/28/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY