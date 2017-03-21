NILES — First Niles Financial Inc., the holding company for Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles today announced that Lance Osborne has joined the board of directors of both institutions.

“I am excited to join the board of directors and look forward to enhancing our community banking model with service that exceeds customer expectations. The bank is establishing solid momentum in community based lending throughout Trumbull County and surrounding communities. I look forward to working with Dan Csontos and his team on profitably growing the company.”

Csontos, president of First Niles Financial, added, “Our team is enthusiastic about adding Lance Osborne to the board. He has significant past experience as a director of a successful community bank. We look forward to working with Lance in expanding the bank’s presence in the marketplace.”