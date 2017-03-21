NORTH JACKSON — Naim Rasul has owned and operated a grocery store and gasoline station in North Jackson for 30 years, and even though he is Muslim he sent his children and grandchildren to the Sunshine Preschool and Childcare at First Federated Church there.

“That’s how well we get along with each other here,” said Rasul during an interfaith pot luck dinner tonight at First Federated on Mahoning Avenue Extension.

The goal is to bring Muslims and Christians together in a social setting with the goal of getting to know and understand each other, said the Rev. Jack Acri, pastor of First Federated Church.

“There are good and bad among all peoples, including Muslims and Christians, but why can’t good Muslims and good Christians sit down and talk about and celebrate what they have in common?” the Rev. Mr. Acri said.

