BOARDMAN

A theft investigation led township police to arrest three people Monday.

A police officer reported seeing a man come out of Sears at the Southern Park Mall and put two shopping bags in the trunk. A store employee then flagged down the officer to report that the man had stolen from the store.

After stopping the vehicle on U.S. Route 224, officers questioned the vehicle’s three occupants and reportedly found approximately $730 worth of stolen merchandise in the vehicle. They also reportedly found drugs and paraphernalia – such as a crack pipe, hypodermic needles, and a suspected crack rock that tested positive as cocaine, among other items – on two of the people.

Carl Wallace, 48, of Idora Avenue in Youngstown is charged with theft and possession of criminal tools. He also had warrants out for his arrest for failing to appear in court on previous theft charges, according to the report.

Leah Miles, 25, of Princeton Avenue in Youngstown was charged with possession of drug-abuse instruments, possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She also had a warrant for failing to appear in court.

Sequioua King, 29, of Ivanhoe Avenue in Youngstown was charged with obstructing official business, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of drug-abuse instruments.