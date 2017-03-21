AUSTINTOWN

Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly took place outside of a night club Sunday morning.

Police were dispatched to St. Elizabeth Austintown campus when a man came in with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. The victim and witnesses told police it happened outside Club Pandora at 169 S. Four Mile Run Road. A sheriff's deputy working security at the club told police he did not hear a gunshot.

A resident who lives near the club reported hearing people screaming in the parking lot of the Carpet Shop at 195 S. Four Mile Run. The witness said he heard car doors slamming, people screaming and someone shouting, "What the [expletive] are you going to do?" before a gun was fired.

