JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Altered Facebook news headline jolts Virginia governor race



Published: Tue, March 21, 2017 @ 9:53 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An altered Facebook headline on a newspaper story involving a statue of Robert E. Lee has blown up into a major sore point in the Virginia GOP primary for governor – another instance of politicians or their allies changing headlines to suit their own purposes on that platform.

Virginia's governor's race is being watched nationally as a possible early referendum on President Donald Trump. A group aligned with gubernatorial hopeful Corey Stewart, a firebrand conservative Trump backer, has weaponized a fake headline to attack rival Ed Gillespie, the GOP establishment's pick for governor. At issue: Gillespie's level of support for Virginia's Confederate monuments.

Stewart pledged no Confederate monuments would be removed if elected, staunchly supportive of Southern history. After Stewart protested before Charlottesville's Lee statue in February, the Washington Post wrote a story called "Protesters mob provocative Va. governor candidate as he defends Confederate statue."

A conservative nonprofit with ties to Stewart campaign aides – the Conservative Response Team – subsequently posted and promoted a Facebook post linking to the article but with a fake headline: "Gillespie: I'm OK with Charlottesville Taking Down the General Lee Monument." The post makes it look as if that were the Washington Post's headline.

In fact, Gillespie has said he doesn't support moving the statue and thinks local officials who approved moving it should be voted out of office. Gillespie also said it's an issue to be handled locally.

Rick Shaftan is a Republican operative who runs the Conservative Response Team's Facebook page and altered the headline. He said Gillespie's trying to have it both ways and the changed headline reflects that.

"It's all true, it's exactly what Ed thinks," Shaftan said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes