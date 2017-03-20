BOARDMAN — A Youngstown woman faces drug charges after a traffic stop in the township over the weekend.

Shaunte Williams, 40, of Sherwood Avenue is charged with possessing drug-abuse instruments, drug abuse, and possessing drug paraphernalia. She is scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Area Court here Tuesday for arraignment.

The charges stem from a traffic stop on Newport Square near Midlothian Boulevard shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, according to a police report. Williams reportedly was pulled over because her license was suspended.

After smelling marijuana in the vehicle, police searched the vehicle and reportedly found a bloody cotton ball, suspected cocaine and heroin powder, five hypodermic needles, a glass crack pipe, plastic straws with drug residue, spoons, a rubber band, and a bloody Q-tip.

The powder substances reportedly tested positive for heroin and cocaine.

A police officer asked Williams why she had drugs with her, given her lack of criminal record.

"Williams stated she has two bad hernias and was cut badly so she got addicted to opiates and now relies on the cocaine and heroin," police said.