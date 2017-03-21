JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Warrant search reveals crack and cash



Published: Mon, March 20, 2017 @ 10:12 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A man will be arraigned in Youngstown Municipal Court on Wednesday on drug-related charges after a police raid of his home revealed crack cocaine.

Police approached the house at 103 E. Warren Ave. with a search warrant after receiving information about an individual selling drugs there, according to a police report. Officers forced their way in and detained four people, including the resident, Rudolph Alford, 65. A search of the home revealed a bag of crack-cocaine, two digital scales and $3,000 in cash. Alford is charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Police released the three other people.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes