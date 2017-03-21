YOUNGSTOWN

A man will be arraigned in Youngstown Municipal Court on Wednesday on drug-related charges after a police raid of his home revealed crack cocaine.

Police approached the house at 103 E. Warren Ave. with a search warrant after receiving information about an individual selling drugs there, according to a police report. Officers forced their way in and detained four people, including the resident, Rudolph Alford, 65. A search of the home revealed a bag of crack-cocaine, two digital scales and $3,000 in cash. Alford is charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Police released the three other people.