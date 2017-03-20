WASHINGTON

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, released a statement in response to FBI director James Comey’s confirmation of an ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential Election, including possible collusion between the Donald Trump for President Campaign and Russian officials.

“Free and fair elections are the backbone of our democracy. No matter our partisan disagreements, we’ve always known that when we go to the polls our voice, and our votes, mattered. That is why the revelation of Russian interference in the 2016 election was so unsettling,” Ryan said.

“Officials from President Trump’s campaign have been shown to have had sustained and repeated communications with officials from the Russian government. In light of the seriousness of a foreign adversary attempting to influence our domestic politics combined with President Trump’s own financial entanglements and refusal to offer up explanations for the contact that he and his team had with Russia, it is clear that the open investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian intelligence officials confirmed by FBI Director James Comey is appropriate and necessary,” Ryan said.