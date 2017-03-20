YOUNGSTOWN — A man already serving a 21-year federal prison sentence for leading police on a chase last year and ramming their cruisers and shooting at them today pleaded guilty to state charges in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Luis Cruz Ramos, 31, pleaded guilty before Judge John Durkin to charges of failure to comply, 11 counts of felonious assault on a police officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm and three separate firearm specifications for the chase and manhunt last spring.

Ramos is accused of leading Campbell police on a chase March 30, 2016 after they tried to serve a warrant for him.

During the chase Ramos is accused of ramming and shooting at officers from Campbell, Boardman and Youngstown before abandoning the van he was driving on Interstate 680 south and running.

He eluded police until April 1 when he was found on a South Side street and wounded by U.S. Marshals after they said he pulled a gun on them.

He faces a sentence anywhere from 26 years to over 100 years. Prosecutors want his sentence to run consecutively to the sentence he is serving in federal court. Attorneys could not agree on a sentencing recommendation.

Sentencing will be at a later date.