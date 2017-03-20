AUSTINTOWN — A pharmacy filled what was later determined to be a fake prescription for codeine Sunday, according to a police report.

A pharmacist at the Walgreen's at 5501 Mahoning Ave. told police she "had a feeling something was not right" after a woman claiming to be a nurse had a prescription filled. She claimed the prescription was for a male for whom she provides care. In addition to codeine syrup, the suspect also received promethazine, which is an antihistamine, and amoxicillin.

The pharmacist called the doctor whose name was on the prescription who told her it was fake and to contact the police, the report said. The pharmacist told police that shortly after the incident she received an email from the Walgreen's at 2560 Belmont Ave. where a suspicious female attempted to do the same thing, but was denied.

The incident is under investigation.