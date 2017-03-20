JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Prescription for codeine determined to be fake after it was filled



Published: Mon, March 20, 2017 @ 11:08 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — A pharmacy filled what was later determined to be a fake prescription for codeine Sunday, according to a police report.

A pharmacist at the Walgreen's at 5501 Mahoning Ave. told police she "had a feeling something was not right" after a woman claiming to be a nurse had a prescription filled. She claimed the prescription was for a male for whom she provides care. In addition to codeine syrup, the suspect also received promethazine, which is an antihistamine, and amoxicillin.

The pharmacist called the doctor whose name was on the prescription who told her it was fake and to contact the police, the report said. The pharmacist told police that shortly after the incident she received an email from the Walgreen's at 2560 Belmont Ave. where a suspicious female attempted to do the same thing, but was denied.

The incident is under investigation.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes